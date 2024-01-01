Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $15,929,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,448 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.71, for a total transaction of $2,097,226.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,377 shares of company stock valued at $7,153,595 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.12.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $878.29. 534,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $822.26 and a 200 day moving average of $800.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $668.00 and a 52-week high of $899.86. The company has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

