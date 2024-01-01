Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.11.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

