Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 309 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,435,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,377,000 after purchasing an additional 87,766 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,496,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,679,902. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.67 and its 200-day moving average is $183.72.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

