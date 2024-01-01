Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $76,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,339,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,930 shares of company stock worth $6,394,462. 13.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $15.15. 1,396,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,701. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

