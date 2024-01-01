Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.36. 5,331,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.79 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

