Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Oracle by 168.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,899,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153,689. The firm has a market cap of $289.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.22. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

