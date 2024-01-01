Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.88. 2,740,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.99. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.22 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

