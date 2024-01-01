Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 641,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $160,466,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.5% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 9.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 69.6% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.48. The stock had a trading volume of 100,891,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

