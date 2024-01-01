Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after buying an additional 321,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after buying an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $232.97. 1,020,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,026. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

