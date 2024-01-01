Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,288,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,839,242. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.50. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.85 billion, a PE ratio of -125.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

