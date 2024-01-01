Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 159,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,562 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 13,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 401,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,980,000 after purchasing an additional 398,221 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.41.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.92. 2,049,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,684. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

