Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $305.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

