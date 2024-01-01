Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $26.51 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $26,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.33. 289,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,788. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

