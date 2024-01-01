Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE APO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,329,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,180. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

