Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.41. 3,543,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

