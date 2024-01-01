Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $219.57. 85,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.69 and a 52 week high of $221.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

