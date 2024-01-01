Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 395 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,730,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

