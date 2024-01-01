Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 396 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 943.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 3,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 45,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.17. 4,612,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,302. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

