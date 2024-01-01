Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. 2,055,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

