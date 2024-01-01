Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.10. 10,314,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,699. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

