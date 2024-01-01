Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $409.52. 42,662,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $260.34 and a one year high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

