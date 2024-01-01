Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TMO traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $530.79. 804,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,373. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.24. The company has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

