Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 792,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 38,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 56,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

