Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 804 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.08.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.97. 1,305,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,537. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.33. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

