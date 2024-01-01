Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 8,734 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,922,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 869,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $28,990,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,836,162.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %

WMG traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 879,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,946. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 150.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

