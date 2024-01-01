JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,510,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the November 30th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.7% in the third quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 557,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.4% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $170.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,746,622. The firm has a market cap of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.