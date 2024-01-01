JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

