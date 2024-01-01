JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Increased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

