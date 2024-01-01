Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,300 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Stock Down 0.7 %

KAMN traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 111,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,408. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $676.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Kaman will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kaman

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.