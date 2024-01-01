KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 149,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:KB traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $41.37. 85,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,807. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.