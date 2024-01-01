Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Kelso Technologies Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ opened at $0.16 on Monday. Kelso Technologies has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.44.
Kelso Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kelso Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.