Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kernel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNLW traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

