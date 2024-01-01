Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2024

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.