Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

Kerry Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.