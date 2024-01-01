Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Key Tronic Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of KTCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.32. 23,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

