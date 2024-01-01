Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Update

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of KTCC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.32. 23,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Monday, December 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Key Tronic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
