KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Short Interest Up 15.0% in December

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 33,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 10,085,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,625,900. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

