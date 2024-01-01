Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,424,900 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 8,708,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Keyera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Keyera Price Performance

Keyera Company Profile

KEYUF opened at $24.17 on Monday. Keyera has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

