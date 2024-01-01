Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,424,900 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the November 30th total of 8,708,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Keyera has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $25.20.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

