Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $21.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,135,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,457,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,644,000 after purchasing an additional 344,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,271,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

