Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,811,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,095,566. The stock has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.12.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.