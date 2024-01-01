Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 51,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kineta during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kineta in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kineta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kineta by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kineta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 45,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kineta has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $8.49.
Kineta, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies in the field of immuno-oncology, cancer, neurology, and arenaviruses. The company is developing KVA12123, an anti-VISTA antagonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, colorectal cancer, colon cancer, pancreatic cancer, and gastric cancer.
