Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,204 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 231.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

GS stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $385.77. 881,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.11 and a 200-day moving average of $333.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $387.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.