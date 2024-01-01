Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after acquiring an additional 96,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $630.78. 276,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,016. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.35. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $339.28 and a one year high of $647.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.25.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,680. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

