Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.67. The stock had a trading volume of 812,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,731. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

