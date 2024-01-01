Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.0% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,051. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.49 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

