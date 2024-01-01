Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 115.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $99.25. 7,327,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,930,800. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

