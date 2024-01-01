Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 328.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 55.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 88,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 83.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares in the company, valued at $46,385,154.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,000 shares of company stock worth $9,691,940 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,599,356. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

