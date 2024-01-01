Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,543,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,440 shares of company stock valued at $112,671,559. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.88. 2,068,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,439. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $318.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a PE ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

