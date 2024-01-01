Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 360.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 0.8% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 277.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.45. 2,055,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,144. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.