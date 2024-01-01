Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.94 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NEE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,814,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,372. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

