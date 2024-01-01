Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.64 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool stock traded down $3.68 on Monday, hitting $398.71. 201,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.95. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $296.89 and a 1 year high of $423.97.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

